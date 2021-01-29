Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Strong-Buy

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

CZNC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

