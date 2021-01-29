Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

BBVA stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

