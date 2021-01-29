Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) to Hold

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

