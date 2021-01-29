Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.