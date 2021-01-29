Zacks Investment Research Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

NASDAQ INVE opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.