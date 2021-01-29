Zacks Investment Research Lowers Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRAY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.96). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,535,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.