Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

