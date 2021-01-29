Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

DCTH stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

