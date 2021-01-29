Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $110.00 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioNTech by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

