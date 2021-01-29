Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

