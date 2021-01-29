Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) to Hold

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

