Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Hold

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,303,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,416. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

