Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $109.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,328.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,449 shares of company stock worth $16,002,213. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

