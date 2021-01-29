Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

CWK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 737,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.