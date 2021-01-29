Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) to Hold

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Amatil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
About Coca-Cola Amatil
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.
