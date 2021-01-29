Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Sell

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.