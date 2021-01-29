Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

CMCT opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

