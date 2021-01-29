Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Hold

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Biodesix stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

