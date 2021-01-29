Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

