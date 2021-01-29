Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

