Zacks: Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $52.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $51.10 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $201.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $203.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

