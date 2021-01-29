Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gentex by 391.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 236,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Gentex by 98.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 136,584 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 2,710,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,375. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

