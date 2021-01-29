Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -312.71 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.