Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.21. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

SUN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 117,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

