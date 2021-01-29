Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.65 Million

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $73.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $74.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $195.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.30 million, with estimates ranging from $393.80 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SFT. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shift Technologies stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 41,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,972. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

