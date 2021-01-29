Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.22). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

