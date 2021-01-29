Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce sales of $147.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $148.78 million. Novanta posted sales of $159.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $590.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $135.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

