Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 69,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.