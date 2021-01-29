Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,618,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.