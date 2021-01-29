Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $462,855.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,731.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,303 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.