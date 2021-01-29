Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. 71,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

