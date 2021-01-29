Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

