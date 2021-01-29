Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $414.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.60 million and the lowest is $408.70 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $403.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 139,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 1,214,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

