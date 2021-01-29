Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 549,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

