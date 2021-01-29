Zacks: Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce sales of $484.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.40 million and the highest is $493.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

