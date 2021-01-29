Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.