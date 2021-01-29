Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. 2,742,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

