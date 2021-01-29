Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $487.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $519.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,927. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 637,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

