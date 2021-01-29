Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after acquiring an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 496,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,442,000 after acquiring an additional 239,225 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

