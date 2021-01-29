Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $9,969,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

