Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $67.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.86 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $218,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

