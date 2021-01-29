Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $344.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.98 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $291.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of DLB opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 184,693 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $11,592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $4,971,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

