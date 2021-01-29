Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

