Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

