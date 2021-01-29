Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 339.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

