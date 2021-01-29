Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.51

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.51 and traded as high as $826.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $815.00, with a volume of 4,920 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.82 million and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

