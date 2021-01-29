Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $528,255.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00233802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,755,606 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

