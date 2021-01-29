Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

