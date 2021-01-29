Xriba (XRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Xriba coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Xriba has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xriba has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00299608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.01361513 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 714.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Xriba

Xriba is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,460,488 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

