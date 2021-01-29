xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $32,902.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00005695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004932 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,317,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,580 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

